Casey's is debuting its all-new, limited-time Italian Deli Pizza, just in time for National Pizza Week.

Available on Casey’s crispy thin crust or made-from-scratch traditional crust, Casey’s Italian Deli Pizza is topped with savory classic marinara, and then loaded with deli salami, 100% real mozzarella, chopped smokey bacon, banana peppers, and sprinkled with Casey’s signature parmesan blend.

“Casey’s all new Italian Deli Pizza combines rich, hearty ingredients that come together in a savory, tangy bite full of classic deli flavors,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey’s. “Recommended on our crispy thin crust, this limited time offer pushes the boundaries of craveability slice after slice and brings the authentic flavors of Italy straight to your table.”

Casey’s is also offering a way to pack all the classic Italian deli flavors into a handheld sandwich. The new King's Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders start with a soft roll, toasted and packed with Italian deli meats and provolone cheese.

Now through April 29, the Italian Deli Pizza and the King’s Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders, served three to an order, are available by ordering in-store, online, or through the Casey’s app.

Source: Casey's General Stores