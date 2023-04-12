Casey’s is launching the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI Challenge by inviting its guests and fans to visit www.pepperonichallenge.com and test their quick-talking skills by recording a video saying “pepperoni” as many times as possible in 10 seconds. Running from April 11–25, guests can unlock free pizza, rewards points and other prizes that can be redeemed in the Casey’s app.

Last month, Casey’s debuted the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza, which is layered with crispy-cupping pepperoni, deli-style pepperoni and traditional pepperoni on Casey’s made-from-scratch dough. The pepperoni-loaded pizza is available across Casey’s footprint for $16.99.

“The PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI Challenge is exciting because it gets our guests engaging with Casey’s and our delicious pizza in a new, fun way, while also utilizing the Casey’s Rewards app,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s vice president of omni-channel marketing. “We have more than 6 million Casey’s Rewards members now, and they benefit from valuable choices as they earn and redeem Rewards points toward in-store purchases, fuel discounts or donations to local schools. This challenge puts our guests’ quick-talking skills to the test to earn even more Rewards, and we can’t wait to see their submissions that celebrate our limited-time, fan-requested PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza.”

Fast-talking pepperoni fans can play once per day. Here’s how to participate:

Download the Casey’s app and join Casey’s Rewards at www.caseys.com/rewards. Go to www.pepperonichallenge.com to take on the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI Challenge. Record yourself saying “pepperoni” as many times as you can in 10 seconds. Submit and share the video on your social channels to be entered to win — don’t forget to tag Casey’s.

Source: Casey's