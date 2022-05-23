Just in time for National Burger Day on May 28, HEINZ has launched the "Art of the Burger" nationwide search for the ultimate burger creation. For the first time, the winning burger will be featured at better-burger chain BurgerFi in fall 2022. The artist will also be awarded $25,000.

Few things are more satisfying than burger night and the art of crafting the perfect burger. To inspire burger-loyalists to unleash their inner culinary artist, HEINZ is inspiring fans to visualize every burger as a blank canvas, and its condiments as the accoutrement that can transform any burger into a work of art.

“At HEINZ, we know not all burgers are created equal. That’s why we’re encouraging fans to think outside the box and add their own personal touches—making their favorite meal even more crave-worthy,” said Ashleigh Gibson, head of marketing & strategy, HEINZ. “Through our ‘Art of the Burger’ search, we are celebrating the best in culinary artistry, encouraging burger enthusiasts to get creative and craft an irresistible work of art.”

As 51% of Americans enjoy a burger at least once per week, the challenge provides delicious inspiration and a modern twist on the classic dish (source: Technomic’s Burger Consumer Trend Report). HEINZ’s iconic portfolio of condiments and toppings helps elevate mealtimes by giving hungry fans the tools they need to make meaningful moments out of the mundane.

“BurgerFi loves to fuse innovation and creativity to put a fun twist on a classic staple which is why we’re thrilled to be in partnership with HEINZ,” said Patrick Renna, president at BurgerFi. “We look forward to seeing all of the new and creative submissions and incorporating the winning burger build to our menu.”

The "Art of the Burger" competition runs now through July 12 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. For a chance to win, burger lovers can submit a picture of their best burger creation to HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com or post on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #HeinzArtBurger and #contest.

HEINZ continues to champion burger artistry and has partnered with independent restaurants across the country to provide fans with burger masterpieces crafted by artists. For more details and official rules, including odds, alternate method of entry, and prize descriptions, visit www.HeinzArtoftheBurger.com.

Source: HEINZ