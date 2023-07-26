Columbus Craft Meats, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, is announcing the launch of its new film series streaming on YouTube, "Search for the Perfect Bite."

Set to premiere in July, the show takes viewers on a tour of food exploration with Evan Inada, charcuterie director at Columbus. He is embarking on a quest to discover the "Perfect Charcuterie Bite" — an ideal combination of flavors and textures that will inspire food enthusiasts worldwide to create their own charcuterie moments — through the culinary offerings of three West Coast cities. The series launches July 27, 2023, on the Columbus Craft Meats YouTube channel.

"We wanted to create a series that embodies the unfiltered and authentic spirit of food exploration," Inada said. "Through 'Search for the Perfect Bite,' we invite viewers to join us on an adventure of discovery, unlocking extraordinary flavor combinations while offering practical advice to elevate their own charcuterie bites. What truly delighted me was the joy of meeting artisan purveyors in each city who share the [Columbus] brand's passion for exceptional food while experiencing unexpected elements of the local food scene that added an exciting twist to our culinary adventures."

"Search for the Perfect Bite" brings the art of next-level charcuterie to life, celebrating the craftsmanship of food artisans in each city and the versatility of Columbus products. In the first season of the show, Inada takes audiences on a journey across three vibrant cities: San Francisco, the home of the Columbus brand, Portland, Ore., a haven for food enthusiasts, and San Diego, a hotspot of culinary innovation. In each destination, Inada encounters vendors and passionate foodies who share the unwavering dedication of Columbus in creating exceptional food experiences.

"This culinary exploration celebrates the art of charcuterie and showcases the versatility of Columbus Craft Meats," said Sean McNeil, Columbus senior brand manager. "Evan Inada's collaboration with like-minded artisans in each city embodies our brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, inspiring viewers to create their own remarkable charcuterie moments."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.