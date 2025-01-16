Temperature-controlled warehouse REIT Lineage is confirming its acquisition of Fremantle City Coldstores, a cold-storage company in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Lineage President for Asia Pacific, Brooke Miller, said the ongoing growth in the cold storage space in the Western Australia market was helping to cement the state as a key component of the company’s long-term strategic growth plan for Australia and Asia-Pacific.

“With just under 42,000 cubic meters of space, and more than 8,000 pallet positions, FCC will strengthen our cold storage network in Western Australia, alongside our other operating facility in Perth,” Miller said.

Lineage Regional Vice President for Australia, Morris Guest, said access and proximity to Fremantle Port, Western Australia’s largest general cargo hub, was one of the many advantages of bringing FCC into Lineage’s network.

“With this new facility less than 10km from one of the country’s largest ports, FCC will play a vital role in offering our customers best-in-class service and solutions,” Guest said.

“We are looking forward to serving our customers through this facility and are proud to welcome FCC’s employees into the Lineage Asia-Pacific team.”

FCC - fully equipped with rooftop solar capacity - primarily services meat and seafood customers and features six blast cells with almost 250,000 kilograms of blast freezing capacity.

Following the FCC acquisition, Lineage now has 15 facilities across Australia.

Source: Lineage Inc.