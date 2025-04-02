Lineage acquires assets from Bellingham Cold Storage

Temperature-controlled warehouse REIT Lineage Inc. is acquiring three warehouses totaling approximately 24 million cubic feet and 85 thousand pallet positions from Bellingham Cold Storage. The acquired assets include three locations on the west coast of Washington state: the Bellingham Waterfront Warehouse Center, Orchard/I-5 Warehouse Center and Burlington Dry location.

The acquisition expands Lineage’s network in the US Pacific Northwest region, which now includes 40 facilities across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Additionally, the acquisition adds a strategic warehousing footprint at the Port of Bellingham, a critical hub for seafood and agricultural products.

“We are pleased to welcome Bellingham Cold Storage into the Lineage family. This strategic acquisition positions us to better serve customers in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” said Brian Beattie, president of North America West at Lineage. “Bellingham has long been a cornerstone of the seafood and agriculture industries, and these facilities will allow us to offer additional supply chain solutions for our customers.”

“Lineage has recognized BCS as one of the highest-quality cold chain providers in North America, both for the dynamic nature of our operations as well as our exceptional service. I am confident they will be fantastic stewards of the business, maintaining our excellent track record of customer service and providing a welcoming home to our team members,” said Doug Thomas, president and CEO of Bellingham Cold Storage. “On behalf of the BCS board and leadership team, I would like to express sincere gratitude to those who have contributed to our success over the past 79 years. Looking to the future, I look forward to seeing our combined teams continue to lead the way in employee and customer satisfaction in the cold chain.”

