Lineage, provider of temperature-controlled warehouse REITs and integrated solutions, is announcing the expansion of its network of automated facilities with a new cold storage warehouse in Hazleton, Pa., currently under construction. The fully automated, next-generation facility will help meet the needs of Lineage’s customers and bring new job opportunities to the market, with an office manager position and 12 maintenance technician roles open for application.

With approximately 60 million people — or about 18% of the United States population — to feed in a roughly 250-mile radius of the facility, the Hazleton warehouse is strategically positioned to deliver added value for its customers and their consumers. This project underscores Lineage's dedication to meeting evolving needs in the region while fostering economic growth and job creation in Hazleton and nearby communities.

"As a testament to our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs, we're excited to complete the construction of this cutting-edge facility in Hazleton while simultaneously fostering job growth in the communities we serve," said Matt Cramer, president of North America East at Lineage. "This latest addition to our automated network furthers our purpose of delivering food safely and reliably to millions of families around the globe."

Lineage is looking for individuals to apply for the 12 maintenance technician roles open at the facility. From performing preventative maintenance on automated systems and material handling equipment to ensure the smooth operation of warehouse facilities and refrigeration systems, these roles offer an opportunity to expand technical proficiencies in a challenging environment with physical demands.

The company is also seeking a flexible office manager to oversee day-shift operations during the build-out, training and launch of the warehouse, with paid training provided both in Lineage’s Hazleton and Allentown facilities. Responsibilities include managing, training, and providing feedback to direct reports, resolving customer service issues and ensuring efficient information flow with warehouse operations.

The completed Hazleton facility will span approximately 386,000 square feet and include approximately 85,000 pallet positions for storing temperature-controlled products. The facility also features advanced technology and automation, including cranes and rail-guided vehicles, inbound lanes featuring proprietary computer vision technology that automates the product receiving process, and automated layer picking — all of which enable operational efficiencies.

Lineage expects to complete construction in fall 2024 and estimates the facility will support more than 100 new jobs when at full capacity. Applicants can visit onelineage.com/careers to learn more about career opportunities.

Lineage's automated facility portfolio includes more than 80 fully and semi-automated buildings backed by proprietary software and an in-house automation team.

Source: Lineage