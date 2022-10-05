Interstate Cold Storage (ICS), specializing in frozen warehousing, shipping, and distribution, has announced the appointment of John Jacobs to the position of warehouse manager at its Fort Wayne West facility.

According to ICS president Vince Tippmann Jr., Jacobs will spearhead numerous day-to-day and long-term projects for the Fort Wayne West warehouse. His responsibilities include overseeing staffing, distribution processes and procedures, and continuous improvement initiatives to promote efficiency and increase customer and employee satisfaction.

Jacobs comes to ICS after nearly two decades as a general manager for DHL Supply Chain. Jacobs earned a degree in operations management and information systems from Northern Illinois University.

“John brings extensive experience and management expertise which will serve him well in his new role,” says Tippmann Jr. “John’s impressive leadership and communication skills, along with his demonstrated ability to find solutions and deliver results, will undoubtedly create an immediate and positive impact.”

Interstate Cold Storage ranks amongst the largest 25 public cold storage warehousing companies in North America, with five locations and nearly 22 million cubic feet of refrigerated space. With two locations in Fort Wayne, Jacobs will oversee the West warehouse.

To learn more about Interstate Cold Storage, visit interstatecoldstorage.com.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage