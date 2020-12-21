Interstate Cold Storage, a family-owned public refrigerated warehouse company, announces that Charles Betts has been appointed National Sales Manager. Betts will be responsible for all five cold storage facilities in Indiana and Ohio, according to an announcement by President Vince Tippmann, Jr.

“In his new position, Charles will ensure the financial health of each warehouse through deeper collaboration with existing customers, increase the company’s service levels and enhance our ability to grow with our customers,” said Tippmann. “Charles comes to our company at a time when the vendor consolidation program trend is creating a significant growth opportunity.”

Interstate Cold Storage ranks among the largest 25 public cold storage warehousing companies in North America and its five locations has nearly 22,000,000 ft. of refrigerated space.

Betts has more than 25 years’ experience in warehousing and foodservice management. He has previously worked at Preferred Freezer Services, Verde Farms, Cheney Brothers and US Foods. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

“Today’s large consumer packaged food manufacturers that deal with frozen and cold storage merchandise are looking to work with family-owned businesses in the upper Midwest,” said Betts. “Interstate Cold Storage brings a regional solution to a national problem during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“As one of the largest family-owned cold storage companies in North America, Interstate Cold Storage is committed to providing our customers with reliable and secure refrigerated warehouses while serving as a strong link with the cold chain, particularly up to the last mile of distribution,” Betts says.

Established in 1973, Interstate Cold Storage offers a range of services for products requiring cooler or freezer storage. Each storage location has temperature ranges from -15ºF to +60ºF, providing the flexibility required to accommodate customers’ specific needs. The company—a subsidiary of the Tippmann Affiliated Group—has two facilities in Columbus, OH; one in Napoleon, OH; and two in Fort Wayne, IN.

For more information, visit www.interstatecoldstorage.com