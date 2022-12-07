Interstate Cold Storage (ICS), a leader in frozen warehousing, shipping and distribution, announces the appointment of Connor Trast as an information technology technician. In this internal support role, Trast will ensure the company’s technical systems are operating at peak performance to safeguard against security threats and facilitate maximum employee productivity.

According to ICS, Trast’s day-to-day responsibilities will include providing user support, implementation maintenance and security for computer systems, peripherals and mobile devices. He will also be assisting with workstation deployments and decommissioning practices, monitoring and performing maintenance on security camera systems, and installing, configuring and troubleshooting various applications.

Charles Betts, ICS national sales manager, says, “While Connor’s role is primarily ‘behind-the-scenes,’ his work directly impacts customer satisfaction by providing our employees streamlined access to information with the tools and support to maximize our technical assets to improve the client experience.”

Before joining ICS, Trast worked most recently at Kwik Trip, Inc. He attended Baker College, where he specialized in information assurance.

Per the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses, Interstate Cold Storage is a top 20 North American refrigerated warehousing company. ICS has five locations throughout Ohio and Indiana, including two in Fort Wayne.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage