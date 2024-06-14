Interstate Cold Storage, a provider of cold storage warehousing, is announcing that Megan Beachler has been hired as an SQF practitioner.

Beachler will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the SQF program at ICS’ Columbus II Facility. Additionally, she will oversee compliance and maintenance of SQF systems through a process that reviews, monitors and reassesses all elements of the program, said ICS national sales manager Charles Betts.

“Megan will be instrumental for Interstate Cold Storage as we continue growing and refining our SQF program,” Betts said. “Her track record speaks for herself, and we’re delighted she’s joining our team. I know she’ll have an instant impact both for our fellow employees and customers alike.”

Before joining ICS, Beachler was a quality assurance manager at Niagara Bottling for two years. She was also a quality systems manager at Anthony Thomas Candy Co. for four years between October 2018-2022. Before that, she was an SQF practitioner and quality assurance technician at Kroger’s Columbus bakery from 2014-18.

Beachler holds a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in environmental science. She also has SQF Practitioner, HACCP, PCQI, Food Defense Awareness and internal auditing certifications.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running with Interstate Cold Storage,” Beachler said. “While this is a new company for me to join, I have previous experience in this role and I’m excited to join a new team and help our valued customers.”

Source: Interstate Cold Storage