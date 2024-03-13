Interstate Cold Storage has hired Frank Ankama as an SQF practitioner.

SQF is a safe quality food program that delivers consistent, globally recognized food safety and quality certification programs based on sound scientific principles.

Ankama will play a pivotal role in developing, implementing, and maintaining SQF systems to meet code requirements as well as leading investigations when product quality and safety issues arise. Additionally, he will oversee and lead the SQF program at the ICS Columbus II location.

"Frank's expertise will be an asset in the launch of the SQF program in Columbus. His appointment emphasizes our commitment to achieving tangible results and maintaining a steadfast dedication to excellence," says national sales manager Charles Betts.

Before joining Interstate Cold Storage, Ankama held the position of quality control senior technician at Schwans Foods. Preceding that role, he served as a quality control lead at Latitude 36 Foods for nearly two years.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage