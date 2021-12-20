Interstate Warehousing has announced an expansion is coming to its newest facility in Anderson, IN.

“We are excited about the opportunity to grow our business in Anderson,” said John Tippmann, Jr., president of Interstate Warehousing / Tippmann Group. “It has been great to be a part of this community since we originally opened this building in 2019, and now as our customers and business continue to grow, we look forward to expanding our footprint at this warehouse.”

The 148,000 square foot expansion will bring the total facility size to more than 400,000 square feet, and with 24,000 pallet positions being added to the building, the increased frozen and refrigerated storage capacity will provide customers with even better storage and distribution solutions

The new addition to the facility will be set up the same way as the current facility, with narrow aisles and turret trucks being utilized to move product in the warehouse. This system provides for more efficient product movement to help ensure our customers’ product is handled safely and effectively.

Interstate Warehousing is the 4th largest public refrigerated warehouse company in the United States, owning and operating more than 115 million cubic feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space nationwide.

Design/build construction of the project is being handled by Tippmann Construction, a sister company to Interstate Warehousing. Both are part of the Tippmann Group family of companies based in Fort Wayne, IN. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

For more information on Tippmann Group, please visit www.tippmanngroup.com.

Source: Interstate Warehousing