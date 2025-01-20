The Kraft Heinz Co. is appointing Marcel Regis as president, West and East emerging markets, effective Feb. 3, 2025. Regis will be based in Brazil and lead the Kraft Heinz business in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, one of the business zones created in 2024.

Regis joins Kraft Heinz from Loft, a technology company serving Latin America. Marcel previously spent 25 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev, working across their retail and away from home businesses.

“Marcel is a proven leader with extensive international experience helping transform and grow businesses across the consumer goods industry,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera. “Emerging Markets is one of our three Growth Pillars, and Marcel has the experience, mindset and vision that we need to accelerate growth in critical markets around the world.”

Regis has been chief operating officer at Loft since July 2022. Previously, Regis held several roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev, lastly as president of Colombia, their fifth largest market. He was also president of South Africa, after the South African Breweries integration. Earlier in his career, he held various management positions around the world, including the role of global vice president for the commercial integration of SABMiller, and the role of non-alcoholic beverages vice president in Brazil.

Regis holds an undergraduate degree from Universidade Católica do Salvador, a Master of Business Administration from Business School São Paulo and from Fundacāo Getulio Vargas.

"It is an honor to join Kraft Heinz at such a pivotal time for the company and with the mission to help spark new levels of growth in Emerging Markets," said Regis. "Kraft Heinz is an iconic food company and I’m drawn to the Company Dream - To be the leader in elevating and creating food that makes you feel good . I look forward to working with the team to help build the next chapter of growth for Kraft Heinz.”

Regis will take over the role from Bruno Keller, who will depart Kraft Heinz on March 7 after a transition period with Regis. Keller has been with Kraft Heinz for more than 11 years and has played a critical role in the company transformation, holding many leadership roles including president, Latin America, and president, Canada.

“I want to thank Bruno for the countless contributions he has made to Kraft Heinz over the years,” said Abrams-Rivera. “He is a skilled leader and has been a tremendous partner to me, the Executive Leadership Team, and his many team members around the world.”

Source: Kraft Heinz Co.