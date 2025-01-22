Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of meat and poultry processing and packaging machinery, announces its new distribution agreement with Modernpack Hoppe GmbH. Under this agreement, Ross Industries will become the exclusive distributor of the SEPAmatic line of soft belt separators in the United States.

SEPAmatic offers soft belt separator technology that efficiently and gently separates natural food compounds between their different textures. These softbelt separators are ideal for food applications where precision and gentle handling are paramount.

“SEPAmatic separators are incredibly versatile machines,” said Brian Nicholas, marketing specialist for Ross Industries. “Processors use them on meat, fish, poultry, and vegetables. Even product rework situations such as separating sausage from casing or cheese from its plastic rind.”

SEPAmatic soft belt separators utilize a perforated drum that rotates against a natural or synthetic rubber belt. The unprocessed product enters into the drum where uniformly increasing pressure forces the soft portions through the perforations. The hard portions are ejected from the machine. The soft product's natural fiber structure is retained without grating, grinding, or heating. The result is a granular consistency reminiscent of coarse mince, making it eminently suitable for producing high-quality sausage, patty productions, or minced fruit. SEPAmatics also excel in product recovery applications ¾ allowing processors to extract every gram of saleable protein from sinew, membrane, fat, and bone.

“Our cooperation with Modernpack Hoppe and the addition of the SEPAmatic soft-belt separators is a natural fit with our existing product line, bolstering our product portfolio of world-class solutions to the meat processing industry,” said Nicholas. “SEPAmatic’s technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to maximizing processor yields and minimizing food waste. We are excited to represent these machines to the U.S. market and look forward to the value they will bring to our customers.”

Source: Ross Industries Inc.