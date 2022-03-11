German-headquartered SEPAmatic Food Processing Machines, a pioneer developer in soft-belt food separation technology, is announcing a new, exclusive North American distribution partnership with Colorado-based B&D Resources.

Under the leadership of owner-operator David Radford, B&D Resources will support SEPAmatic’s new equipment customers, as well as those in its existing install base all across North America.

B&D Resources brings to the food processing industry more than 25 years of sales, service and consulting expertise, including experience with SEPAmatic machines and other equipment lines that integrate to drive entire advanced meat recovery (AMR) systems.

SEPAmatic introduced its first soft-belt separator in 1999. Since then, the company has continued to expand and evolve its product line to serve a wide range of applications—most notably protein deboning, desinewing, and lean-meat recovery in operations with varying daily throughput capacities from one to 25 tons.

In that time, SEPAmatic has also continued to lead in soft-belt design R&D, regularly introducing equipment innovations that further establish the brand as the leading alternative for food processors that want superior output product integrity and low-calcium purity, as well as optimum equipment performance longevity to mitigate downtime and maximize production efficiency.

B&D Resources will represent SEPAmatic in booth #690 at the forthcoming North America Seafood Expo, taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center March 13–15, 2022.

Source: SEPAmatic