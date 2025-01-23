Global branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. is announcing the upcoming retirement of Brian Johnson, vice president and corporate secretary.

“Throughout his 30-year career at Hormel Foods, Brian has been a trusted advisor to me, our executives and our Board of Directors,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “Brian has earned tremendous respect internally, externally, and with our Board of Directors, for his expertise, sound judgment, integrity and dedication. Brian and his wife Ann have been an integral part of the Austin, Minnesota, community, making it an even better place thanks to their involvement and support. We congratulate Brian on a remarkable career and wish him and Ann all the best in this next chapter.”

As vice president and corporate secretary, Johnson has responsibility for corporate governance, including advising the company’s board of directors, as well as securities laws compliance and financing matters for Hormel Foods. He also serves on the company’s disclosure, compliance and global impact committees.

Johnson started with Hormel Foods in 1995 as a corporate attorney and was promoted to senior attorney in 2000. He advanced to assistant secretary in 2005 and to corporate secretary in 2007. Johnson was named vice president and corporate secretary in 2010. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he received a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, with majors in accounting, finance and real estate/insurance, and minors in economics and political science. He earned certified public accountant designation in 1984. Johnson graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif with a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1991. He is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Association of Corporate Counsel and Society for Corporate Governance.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.