After “a lifetime” in the animal agriculture industry, and more than 18 years at the North American Renderers Association (formerly National Renderers Association), Dr. David L. Meeker, Ph.D., M.B.A., NARA’s senior vice president, and director of research for the Fats and Research Foundation, is retiring at the end of the year.

Dr. Meeker previously served in scientific and management positions at the National Turkey Federation and National Pork Producers Council, served as director of the board on agriculture and natural resources at the National Academy of Sciences, and was an associate professor at The Ohio State University.

Over the past three decades, he has been an advisor to numerous governmental, professional, and business organizations in the U.S. and internationally. He is past president of the U.S. Animal Health Association, a member of the scientific advisory panel of the World Renderers Organization (WRO). He is also a former member of the USDA secretary’s advisory committee on animal health.

Dr. David L. Meeker, Ph.D., M.B.A

During his time with NARA, he served as the scientific and technical advisor to the North American rendering industry on science, animal disease, and feed safety issues, and also served as director of research for NARA’s research arm, the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation (FPRF). In his role as FPRF research director, he was instrumental to programs and research conducted by the foundation to include designing the the plan for NARA to manage FPRF for increased administrative efficiencies and assisting in expanding the foundation’s donor base.

Dr. Meeker has launched and managed multiple successful programs and projects during his tenure at NARA. He has successfully navigated the association through numerous negotiations including FDA rulemaking concerning bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), as well as rulemaking for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). He helped to guide NARA and its members through several salmonella, poultry and swine diseases unfairly being blamed on rendered products, and also initiated a collaborative research effort that resulted in the creation of the Pet Food Alliance.

“Dr. Meeker’s work has been instrumental to our organization,” NARA and FPRF president and chief executive officer, Kent Swisher said. “We appreciate his time and dedication to NARA and FPRF and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“Working for renderers at NARA has been the best of all the roles I've had in science and agriculture.” Meeker said. “I will miss the day-to-day relationships with the wonderful people of this industry, and its stakeholders.”

In his retirement David looks forward to enjoying time with his family, traveling, consulting, biking, and “slowing down.”

Dr. Meeker’s last day will be December 31, 2022.

NARA leadership has selected a replacement for the position who will take over the role after Dr. Meeker departs in December. NARA will issue an official announcement of the selection before the end of the year.

Source: North American Renderers Association