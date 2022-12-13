The North American Renderers Association (NARA) is announcing that Charles Starkey, Ph.D., has been named the association’s new vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs. In this role, Dr. Starkey will also be acting as director of research for the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation (FPRF), the rendering industry’s research organization.

The position of vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs serves as an advisor to the North American rendering industry on science, animal disease and feed safety issues, and oversees all animal food safety research, training and policy. The FPRF research director leads all research efforts for the foundation, assists FPRF members and plays an active role in FPRF funded research programs.

Dr. Starkey will represent the rendering industry to regulatory agencies, academia and partner organizations on industry issues such as sustainability, animal health, biosecurity, pathogen control and environmental impact, as well as provide technical advice and assist members to meet regulatory requirements and standards of the Rendering Code of Practice.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to return to working with an outstanding group of people and to once again continue to serve the animal food industry in this capacity,” Starkey said.

Dr. Starkey received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Arkansas State University, and his Ph.D. in animal nutrition from Kansas State University. Prior to NARA, Dr. Starkey served as assistant professor at Auburn University’s Poultry Science Department, where he taught courses in animal feed manufacturing and poultry production and led research activities focused on pet food and feed manufacturing, nutrition and gastrointestinal physiology. A seasoned educator and researcher, he brings a tailored skillset to the role including experience in the areas of animal food manufacturing, animal food safety and animal nutrition.

"We are excited to welcome Charles to the NARA and FPRF team,” NARA and FPRF President and CEO, Kent Swisher, said. “His experience and expertise will be of great benefit to both our members and ongoing research efforts.”

Dr. Starkey resides in Auburn, Ala., with his wife, Jessica. He has over 30 years of combined experience in cattle, swine, poultry, and pet nutrition. Through his work with FPRF, he will continue to be heavily involved in animal feed and pet food research and the training and mentoring of students.

Source: North American Renderers Association