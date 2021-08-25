Land O’Frost Inc. announced the addition of Saverio Spontella to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Innovation. In this role, Spontella will oversee the growth and profitability of all Land O’Frost, Wellshire and Gone Rogue brands.

Spontella brings a wealth of experience in both marketing and sales to Land O’Frost having held a variety of leadership roles with consumer packaged goods (CPG) and health & wellness organizations. Spontella has a deep understanding of how to successfully integrate into target markets and a proven track record of profitably growing businesses, building consumer-driven brands, and developing insight-led new and innovative products.

“We are eager to continue the momentum and success we’ve seen with each of our brands. Saverio has a wealth of experience developing, accelerating, and cultivating both leading and challenger brands within the CPG industry and will be a strong asset to our team,” said David Van Eekeren, President and CEO of Land O’Frost. “His proven industry leadership and track record as a brand builder will help us continue to elevate every one of our brands to take them to the next level.”

Prior to joining Land O’ Frost, Spontella served as Senior Vice President of sales at Mizkan where he successfully led revenue growth, trade marketing, and category management for a $1 billion portfolio of products including Ragu and Bertolli sauces. Spontella also held various marketing leadership roles at Glanbia for its top sports and performance nutrition brands, including positions as Vice President of Global Marketing and Vice President of North America. Spontella’s brand management and innovation career began with Hillshire Farm and Ball Park Franks.

“Land O’Frost’s focus on family as a third-generation-owned company is what first attracted me to the organization. The company has the agility, commitment and portfolio to deliver on consumer wants and needs. I look forward to collaborating with the marketing, sales and leadership team to drive the growth of our high-quality and delicious options for consumers and their families,” said Spontella.

Spontella earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Loyola University, Chicago.

Source: Land O’Frost