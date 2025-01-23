The Flexible Packaging Association, an advocate and voice of the flexible packaging industry, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The FPA will begin celebrating this milestone at its 2025 Annual Meeting, which will take place March 5-7, 2025, in Miami, Fla.

Since 1950, the FPA has advanced sustainability through material innovation, circular economy initiatives and recycling technologies while advocating for the flexible packaging sector.

“Reaching our 75th anniversary is a testament to the resilience and innovation of our members, who have continually pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in flexible packaging,” said Dan Felton, president and CEO of FPA. “Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to driving sustainability, advancing technology, engaging on public policy, and shaping a future where flexible packaging continues to meet the needs of consumers and the environment.”

As the industry moves forward, FPA is focused on seizing opportunities that maximize sustainability and achieve circular economy goals. Innovation in design and functionality will also be a major focus, as flexible packaging continues to enhance consumer convenience while reducing food and other product waste.

In honor of its 75th anniversary, FPA is creating a commemorative storybook that chronicles the progress of the flexible packaging industry over the years. This storybook will capture key milestones, innovations and people who have shaped the industry into what it is today. Additionally, celebratory videos featuring reflections from members, leaders and board chairs spanning the decades will be unveiled during the FPA Annual Meeting and throughout 2025.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association