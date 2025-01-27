Food processing supplier Nelson-Jameson is appointing Devon Vogel to vice president of corporate strategy. In the role, Vogel will nurture strategic partnerships with key customers and lead initiatives that aid Nelson-Jameson in meeting the industry's changing demands. Those initiatives include driving efficiency via technology, exploring and identifying new product and service markets and building relationships with key strategic partners. Channels of growth include acquisitions, service expansion and continued enhancement of Nelson-Jameson’s e-commerce platform to better serve customers via expanded technology.

“I am proud of Devon’s hard work and commitment to both the company and the industry, which have earned her this well-deserved promotion,” said Nelson-Jameson President Mike Rindy. “Devon will continue to make a significant impact across our organization, serving as the voice of the customer for Nelson-Jameson’s digital experience and industry needs.”

Vogel will work with corporate procurement and operations teams to improve their experience with Nelson-Jameson while discovering how to best align with their evolving needs.

“Continuing to carry our golden rule principles and education-first model to the food industry is an important foundation of our brand and a top priority,” Vogel said. “We want to ensure that we’re continuing to ask the question, ‘How can we help?’ and ultimately offering training, service, or a product solution to meet the needs of our customers while leveraging technology to stay current in the market.”

Vogel joined Nelson-Jameson in 2009 and continued her career progression in sales and marketing roles since then, most recently serving as vice president of customer solutions, where she transitioned the Sanitary Maintenance Service and Repair team into the market. This team now covers the United States with teams deployable out of Nelson-Jameson’s distribution centers in Marshfield, Wisc., and Jerome, Idaho, for pump, valve, and plate heat exchanger service needs.

Vogel is an active industry member of the International Dairy Foods Association Women in Dairy network and is a Cohort 6 member of the IDFA NextGen Leadership Program. She is a mentor in the Women in Dairy Mentoring Circle, and in September 2024, she was elected to the FISA Board of Directors.

Source: Nelson-Jameson Inc.