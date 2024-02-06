Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report, a comprehensive update on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and community investment. The company has operated with respect for the environment and the communities it serves since its founding more than 76 years ago and rolled out formalized ESG goals over the past several years. The 2023 report shares updates across five key areas: Meaningful Partnerships, Food Safety & Quality, Community Enrichment, Sustainable Supply and Thriving Employees.

Nelson-Jameson has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report, a comprehensive update on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and community investment. Image courtesy of Nelson-Jameson.

“We’re honored to share our Corporate Responsibility report publicly, and proud of the progress we have made to date in meeting our ESG goals,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “We’re committed to delivering the exceptional to our customers while leading by example as a sustainably driven corporate citizen.”

In 2023, the organization set new targets for its ESG framework. The company utilizes a comprehensive, cross-category internal scorecard to measure progress. Nelson-Jameson has announced their intention to work on establishing a baseline for greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 and to seek new ways to reduce their carbon footprint while contributing to a sustainable environmental future. The company focuses on ensuring a fair and ethically sound supply chain, sustainable supplier sourcing, and community investment. It also participates in the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Index, a globally respected measure of business sustainability ratings.

Nelson-Jameson has a 99.3% combined average for its Safe Quality Food scores. The company offers over 1,300 hours of essential training and development as part of its people-first culture. Through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation, the company supports philanthropic organizations, employee support initiatives including scholarships and emergency grants, and charitable programs that align with the values of Nelson-Jameson’s culture.

“Nelson-Jameson has a legacy of leadership in industry stewardship and philanthropy,” said Mat Bartkowiak, vice president of corporate responsibility and development at Nelson-Jameson. “Our ESG goals inform every aspect of our operations, and we will continue working toward a sustainable future in partnership with our vendors, suppliers, employees, and community stakeholders.”

The report is available for download at Nelson-Jameson Corporate Responsibility Report.

Source: Nelson-Jameson