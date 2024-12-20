Food processing industry distributor Nelson-Jameson is further expanding its commercial development department with two new strategic account managers, Nick Manfred and Sam Siddall, to serve the company’s growing customer footprint across the country.

Manfred will lead commercial development and expansion in Ohio and areas in Pennsylvania near Nelson-Jameson’s newest distribution center in Pennsylvania, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2025. Siddall will lead commercial development and expansion in Michigan, where Nelson-Jameson has a strong Midwestern presence, including a distribution center in Marshfield, Wisc.

Strategic account managers Nick Manfred and Sam Siddall. Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson Inc.

The Commercial Development Department is key to serving Nelson-Jameson customers nationwide, and bringing in new strategic account managers like Nick Manfred and Sam Siddall demonstrates that commitment,” says Nelson-Jameson President Mike Rindy. “With Nick’s experience in the food distribution space and Sam’s versatile skillset, they will be valuable assets in strengthening relationships and better serving customers and partners in their regions.

Nelson-Jameson strives to provide ongoing relationship management far beyond the point of sale and has sought new account managers who can excel in growth-focused development and customer care across all regions.

Manfred spent nearly 10 years in the food distribution space, working with companies such as Kraft, Heinz, and Smucker’s.

“My primary goal is to help my customers solve their unique problems,” says Manfred. “Planning, organization, and relationship building are integral in the food processing space, and Nelson-Jameson is committed to building on all three of those pillars.”

Siddall has spent five years in the industrial distribution/manufacturing industry and has a B.S. in Marketing Management with a minor in Biology.

“I chose to work in this industry because food plays a crucial role in our daily lives and supports communities,” says Siddall. “I appreciate the genuine and collaborative nature of the customer base. People in the food processing industry are passionate about their work and committed to quality, which fosters strong relationships.”

Source: Nelson-Jameson Inc.