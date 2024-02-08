Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson has announced that its current distribution operation in Twin Falls, Idaho, is relocating to the company's new strategic distribution center in Jerome. The company broke ground on the Jerome location in September 2022 as part of a strategic plan to open its most technologically advanced facility yet. The Jerome facility is one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers in the U.S. to support the company's core operation of offering a broad range of food processing products and services.

Food Processing distributor Nelson-Jameson builds its most technologically advanced distribution center in Jerome, Idaho. Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson.

“Nelson-Jameson’s commitment to the growth of the food processing industry in the Pacific Northwest is exemplified by our company's expansion in Idaho’s Magic Valley. Our substantial investment in the Jerome distribution center underscores our dedication to the region while prioritizing food quality and safety for our customers,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson.

The Jerome facility includes approximately 1.5 million cubic feet of combined storage, office space, refrigerated and frozen storage areas, and a service and maintenance area. The company designed the center to align with its forward-thinking environmental goals, including efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve sustainability for the food processing industry overall. Construction of the facility includes architecturally embedded, energy-saving features, including insulated concrete tilt wall panels, all LED lighting, occupancy sensors for lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, electronically controlled warehouse ventilation and energy-efficient warehouse storage systems. Peterson Brothers from Twin Falls, Idaho, was the general contractor, and Excel Engineering from Fond Du Lac, Wisc., served as the efficiency design team.

“Food safety is of paramount importance to Nelson-Jameson. Designed to align with industry advancements and regulations, the center fosters employee engagement in customer plants, offering technical expertise and leading training workshops. This exemplifies our commitment to partnering with food producers, delivering a holistic range of solutions for their success,” said Rindy.

The Jerome distribution center has transitioned operations of the Twin Falls location as of Feb. 1, 2024. A grand opening event is planned for the spring.

Source: Nelson-Jameson