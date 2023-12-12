Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson is announcing that its Amarillo, Texas, strategic distribution center earned a 100% score in its first Safe Quality Food audit. An SQF-registered site indicates a company’s commitment to providing quality products that are safely received, handled, stored and delivered. A 100% score represents the highest level of safety and quality.

The Eagle Certification Group, an independent certification company authorized by SQF, conducts the audits in adherence to the globally acknowledged industry standards set by SQF.

“Being SQF certified shows our customers that we are as dedicated to food safety as they are as manufacturers,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “We thank everyone at Amarillo for earning a perfect score during its first audit. It’s a high bar to start with, and we commit to working hard to maintain it year-after-year.”

The ethos of the SQF program is "Say what you do, do what you say." SQF has a code for each company to follow, and then each company writes the policies and procedures pertaining to the code. Maintaining these procedures is a continuous process, as documentation must be reviewed, monitored, verified and validated throughout the year.

“Safety is Nelson-Jameson’s top priority, and we make sure to provide continuous training so each employee fully understands the importance of their role in maintaining the program,” said Rindy.

In October, Nelson-Jameson received its seventh-straight 100% score at its Turlock, Calif., strategic distribution center, while audits at its Marshfield, Wisc., headquarters have averaged a score of 98.5% over the past 12 years. The company plans to have its new Jerome, Idaho, strategic distribution center participate in SQF in 2025, once it’s fully operational.

Source: Nelson-Jameson