American Foods Group LLC's greenfield beef harvest facility, America’s Heartland Packing LLC, is in the final stages of construction in Warren County, Mo. After breaking ground in 2022, the $800 million mixed cattle facility is slated to begin processing operations in April 2025.

The hiring process for the new facility is well underway, with significant local interest. Hundreds of applicants have attended job fairs, resulting in the hiring of approximately 400 employees to date, with the majority of skilled hires being local residents. The facility will continue its hiring efforts as it scales operations to full capacity, employing about 1,300 individuals.

“America’s Heartland Packing is a game changer for Missouri agriculture,” said Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “The impact of this plant not only reaches producers, but also feed stores, farm supply stores and veterinary clinics in towns across the area as producers retain cattle for processing. We welcome American Foods Group and thank them for bringing this family owned business to Missouri.”

A key component of this project is the new wastewater treatment facility in Wright City. This $140 million project, funded and built by AFG in collaboration with Missouri Public Water Supply District #2 (PWSD2), replaces the current lagoon system with a modern facility that expands capacity from 500,000 to 3.5 million gallons per day. This upgrade not only supports the new beef processing facility but also benefits the broader PWSD2 community, paving the way for sustainable growth.

“From the state to the county, the cattlemen to the local community organizations, the support we’ve received has been remarkable,” said Steve Van Lannen, president and COO of American Foods Group. “As a community-focused company, we are grateful to call Warren County, Missouri home. We remain dedicated to a seamless start to operations and eagerly anticipate coming online. While tours are currently paused to prioritize our startup efforts, we plan to host an open house for our partners and supporters this fall.”

By bringing beef processing closer to cattle production, American Foods Group is reducing costs and energy usage, benefiting both Missouri cattle producers and consumers. Once fully operational, the facility will process over 2,400 cattle per day, expanding US beef harvest capacity and supporting the company’s growth strategy.

American Foods Group is a family-owned, US-based beef processing company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc., with operations across the Midwest. They are committed to long-term growth in the cattle business and to the partners it serves.

Source: American Foods Group LLC