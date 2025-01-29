Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, purchased a frozen distribution center near the Port of Savannah in Pooler, Ga. Terms were not disclosed.

“Our Pooler cold storage facility is just nine miles from the Port of Savannah, the fastest-growing container terminal in the United States. With its strategic location near the port, high-capacity blast freezing, and comprehensive import/export capabilities, this facility enables us to provide our customers with faster, more efficient access to global markets,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

The facility is nearly 350,000 square feet, has 40 dock doors and includes over 35,000 pallet positions. Built in 2013, it has the capacity to blast freeze up to 40 loads per day and features an extended dock designed to support high volumes of imports and exports. Storage areas have temperatures ranging from -20 to +40 degrees Fahrenheit. The warehouse is USDA inspection certified.

Vertical Cold Storage is immediately implementing its technology and operational processes at the facility. The facility is suited for handling frozen import/export commodities like poultry, seafood, and other perishable products. It is managed by Anthony Morgan, a seasoned general manager with extensive expertise in overseeing cold storage and port operations.

“Georgia Ports is delighted to welcome Vertical Cold Storage to the greater Savannah area and know they will be very successful. We will work to ensure that Vertical Cold Storage and its customers see all the benefits of doing business in Southeast Georgia, including a highly skilled workforce and an efficient intermodal network,” said Flavio Batista, chief commercial officer of Georgia Ports.

