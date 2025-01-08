Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has officially opened its Kansas City, Mo., multimodal distribution site. The more than 311,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ over 100 full-time team members and focuses on serving producers of temperature-controlled food and beverage.







Kansas City, Mo., multimodal distribution site. Courtesy of Vertical Cold Storage

“This state-of-the-art multi-modal center has the latest technologies and equipment to support our customers’ distribution needs. Our highly trained and experienced Kansas City team is proud to support the wide variety of needs those customers bring to us every day,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

“The Vertical Cold leadership thanks our development partners, Port KC, Platform Ventures and our team members. We couldn’t have done this without them,” Hutchison said.

The facility features 47,000 pallet positions, blast freezing technology and multiple rooms convertible from over 35 degrees to -20 degrees Fahrenheit. The building design and construction used materials and systems to specifically reduce energy consumption. The site is adjacent to the CPKC intermodal terminal in south Kansas City and is within 30 miles of the BNSF, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern terminals, enabling access to and from anywhere in North America.

“The new Vertical Cold Kansas City facility is the result of decades of experience at every level of temperature-sensitive warehouse operations and management. Clients using its services can expect a partnership that delivers a solid ROI, safe product transfers, and a fully supportive and professional staff,” said Ryan Anderson, co-president and co-founder of Platform Ventures.

Source: Vertical Cold Storage