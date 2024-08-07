Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, is announcing the grand opening of its Burleson, Texas, facility. This is Vertical Cold Storage’s second distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth market; the company purchased Lone Star Cold Storage of Richardson, Texas, in 2022. Both of Vertical Cold Storage’s facilities in the region feature blast freezing, case picking, kitting, labeling and more.

“Our Richardson facility is on the Dallas side of the DFW market and Burleson is on the Fort Worth side of the market, so now we can provide our customers with cooler, freezer, deep-freeze, blast freezing, case picking, and a broad range of other temperature-controlled services from both sides of the market,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

The Burleson facility, located adjacent to I-35, is more than 400,000 square feet, with an average clear height of 55 feet and 53 dock doors. It includes multiple rooms convertible to -20 degrees Fahrenheit and is well-suited for a wide range of frozen and refrigerated foods and other perishable products.

Source: Vertical Cold Storage