Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has purchased a new facility in Burleson, Texas. Burleson is Vertical Cold’s second facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and will provide customers with flexibility and additional capacity. The new warehouse will employ up to 70 full-time team members.

“Our new facility enables us to optimize the location of our customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market from our Richardson facility on the east side of Dallas to Burleson just south of Fort Worth. Burleson leverages our integrated IT platform, standard processes, automated material handling equipment, and AI technology to ensure safe and efficient operations for our customers and associates,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

The facility, located adjacent to I-35, is more than 400,000 square feet, with an average clear height of 55 feet and 53 dock doors. It includes multiple rooms convertible to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit and is well-suited for a wide range of frozen and refrigerated food and other perishable products. Vertical Cold will be implementing a new, efficient refrigeration system that will reduce energy consumption.

Source: Vertical Cold Storage