Vertical Cold Storage acquisition supports cross-border trade customers

Temperature-controlled distribution center developer and operator Vertical Cold Storage recently purchased Arctic Logistics in Canton, Mich. The acquisition is the fifth new Vertical Cold facility in the past year, making it the sixth largest cold storage company in North America. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers engaged in cross-border trade and adds a critical location to our growing national footprint,” said Jim Henderson, chief commercial officer at Vertical Cold Storage. “With evolving complexities in US-Canada trade, we’re committed to being a reliable cold chain partner for producers and buyers on both sides of the border. I’m excited to work alongside the outstanding team in Detroit and apply my background in international trade to help our customers navigate this dynamic environment with seamless cold storage solutions.”

The facility is 140,000 square feet, has 19 dock doors and includes over 20,000 pallet positions. Built in 1993 and expanded in 1999, the distribution center has blast freezing, case picking, kitting and cross-docking capabilities. Storage areas have temperatures ranging from -20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The warehouse is USDA-inspection certified and features import and export services for trade with Canada, located minutes away.

“In Vertical Cold we have found the perfect partners to bring our business to the next level for the benefit of our customers and our team. All of us are looking forward to a quick and easy transition, and then to sustained growth,” said John Connor, president of Arctic Logistics.

Source: Vertical Cold Storage