Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has finalized the acquisition of the frozen distribution center from Dothan Warehouse Investors in Dothan, Ala. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add Dothan to our growing network of temperature-controlled distribution centers and are looking forward to partnering with them as we focus on integrating the business and serving our customers. Dothan is the third operation we’ve added to our network this year and we will finish the year with at least one, maybe two more,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

The Dothan facility opened in April 2019 and is located near several interstate highways. The primary focus of the site is providing export services to local poultry producers but is well-suited to support a broad range of temperature-controlled distribution services. It has one-day delivery service to ports in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana, is USDA-certified and employs 40 full-time team members.

Source: Vertical Cold Storage