The CMT1, a new tool for condensation removal at food processing plants, is debuting at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Jan. 28-30. The product has been selected as one of the “20 Best New Products” at the expo, and the tool will be demonstrated regularly for people in the poultry, protein, deli-meat and food processing industries.

The CMT1 is a new tool specifically designed to be used with TheSuper, a polymer sponge. The CMT1 is manufactured with a permanent Biomaster612 silver-ion treatment. TheSuper sponge wicks moisture, absorbing it on contact, and will be treated with the same Biomaster612 starting 2025. TheSuper is currently used by poultry plants because it absorbs moisture on contact, reducing the possibility of contaminated water splashing.

The CMT1 clamps the TheSuper sponge to a telescopic handle for high-elevation cleaning. The CMT1 is made of rust-proof, food-grade fiberglass reinforced Nylone 66, and is shatterproof and temperature resistant down to minus 20 Fahrenheit. TheSuper is attached to the CMT1 by four stainless steel screws (included), then affixed to the telescopic pole.

“We have had significant success with poultry companies who are using our TheSuper,” said David Anderson, CEO of TheSuper.com. “The CMT1 was developed in cooperation with leading food-processing plants, and when used with our sponge-heads and mops, reduced concerns over food-borne pathogens spread by condensation. The combination of the CMT1 and TheSuper sponge can easily remove condensation that has been known to spread e-coli and other food-borne pathogens found in moisture contamination from ceilings and equipment, speed post sanitation drying to release production areas faster, and make cleaning pipes, walls and overhanging lights easier and more effective.”

The sponges used with the CMT1 come in 11=inch and 16-inch models, with a new 7-inch model available in early 2025.

The food processing industry faces multiple challenges of food contamination aggravated by condensation. Challenges for the industry include:

Condensation caused when warm (outside) air enters a refrigerated space;

Air conditioning in spaces where oven-cure deli meat and other food stuffs are cooled;

Unsanitary rags or inferior sponges and cleaning tools;

Residual moisture from cleaning;

Cleaning crews working to prevent condensation caused by weather.

The CMT1, which eliminates the need for twist ties and other potentially unsanitary clean-up clamps, was designed for these and other similar problems. It was proven in pilot programs throughout the country, and is now available nationwide.

