More than 500 students from 45 colleges and universities traveled to Atlanta for the US Poultry & Egg Association Foundation College Student Career Program, held in conjunction with the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo. The students had an opportunity to meet and interview for full-time and internship opportunities with more than 100 human resource managers and recruiters representing 26 companies.

In addition, the College Student Career Program’s opening session featured two speakers that provided information about resources available to college students while they pursue their studies and transition to their careers.

Jennifer Bloss, executive director of the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization, provided information about her organization’s ability to assist students with the transition from school to the workforce. Bloss outlined ways in which NPAS can provide resources for professional development while in college, as well as provide a network for young professionals starting their careers.

The program provided information on AgCareers, which is solely dedicated to connecting job seekers with employers in the agricultural sphere, with a wide range of career fields and job locations. The program also discussed FoodGrads.com, which can be a resource for agriculture students who wish to continue their studies.

Further, Agriculture Future of America was also mentioned. AFA assists in developing industry leaders by helping its collegiate members expand their network and grow their leadership skills.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association