President Donald J. Trump has announced on social media that he will suspend tariffs on USMCA-compliant imports from Mexico until April 2, 2025. Later in the day, he extended the suspension to goods from Canada as well. This decision exempts meat, poultry and live animal imports from Mexico and Canada from the 25% tariff.

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said, “President Trump’s announcement which includes a reduction of tariffs on potash not already covered under the USMCA from 25% to 10% is a critical step in helping farmers manage and secure key input costs at the height of planting season while reinforcing long-term agricultural trade relations.

“The temporary tariff exemption for Canada and Mexico is a smart, strategic move to keep trade negotiations on course while delivering real results for American agriculture. Canada must commit to fair trade practices—including those in dairy, eggs, and poultry, and Mexico must maintain open markets. Once again, the President’s leadership ensures that US farmers remain at the forefront—fighting for fair trade, lower costs, and stronger market access.”

The Meat Institute applauded Trump’s negotiations to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico, critical markets for the US meat and poultry industry.

“The North American integrated meat and poultry supply chain, made possible by President Trump’s USMCA, produces the highest quality meat products in the world,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “The US exported $5.3 billion of meat and poultry products to Mexico and $2.28 billion to Canada in 2024. These are real dollars for livestock producers and the US economy. We appreciate President Trump’s negotiations with Mexico and Canada to keep these key markets open and prevent possible price hikes for consumers.”