Clinical stage biotechnology company Bioxytran Inc. is unveiling a water-soluble galectin antagonist, currently in preclinical trials, in a bid to improve how highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks are managed in egg-laying chickens. Bioxytran’s treatment leverages galectin antagonists, a class of molecules designed to block viral entry into cells, by neutralizing the virus in egg-laying chickens. This approach could prevent the spread of H5N1 without the need for mass culling, a current requirement during outbreaks.

Galectin antagonists have shown their ability to block viral adhesion. This has been proven in Phase 2 human clinical trials and in vitro tests. Bioxytran thinks this mechanism works the same in all mammals. This is the reason why Bioxytran expects it to be effective in chickens. While the company is also working on establishing the optimal delivery method, it is actively seeking partnerships with organizations and government agencies to accelerate the development and deployment of this treatment.

"This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in our mission to combat viral diseases," said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc. "By targeting the virus directly, we can protect both animal health and the global food supply. Our galectin antagonists block the spike proteins outside the cell. This may stop the spread of the disease right away. Our peer-reviewed study showed that our carbohydrate-based galectin antagonists attach to viral spike proteins. This stops the proteins from connecting to cells. This mechanism is found in all mammals and forms the basis of our research, which should eliminate the risk of possible mutations.

"Bird Flu outbreaks have devastating economic consequences, costing the poultry industry billions annually. Current protocols require the culling of entire flocks, leading to significant losses for farmers and disruptions in the food supply chain. Our treatment could eliminate the need for such drastic measures, offering a more sustainable solution. We are actively seeking partnerships."

According to the US Department of Agriculture, there were 369 million egg-producing chickens at the start of 2025, of which 304 million produce the United States domestic supply of table eggs. Last quarter, more than 20 million egg-laying chickens were culled due to bird flu.

Source: Bioxytran Inc.