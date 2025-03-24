Rastelli's showcases innovation and tradition at Annual Meat Conference

Rastelli Foods Group, family-owned and operated since 1976, is showcasing its latest meat-case product innovations at the 2025 Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, March 24 - 26. Rastelli's is featuring its new marinated products with new vacuum-sealed packaging, individually packaged steaks, and fresh and frozen burgers in a range of flavors at booth #203.

Rastelli’s's new vacuum-sealed packaging not only extends freshness but also enhances flavor absorption. Designed for today’s consumer, Rastelli’s marinated meats feature a range of globally inspired flavors.

Rastelli’s individually packaged steaks allow for a single price point for both retailers and consumers, delivering simplicity and quick turns at the meat case.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our packaged steaks,” said Ray Rastelli Jr., co-founder of Rastelli Foods Group. “It is a real point of differentiation for us, and a compelling option for our retail partners. Rastelli’s packaged steaks are proving a win-win-win – delivering benefits to shoppers, retailers, and creating a real niche for us.”

Rastelli’s is also showcasing a variety of both fresh and frozen burger options. Rastelli’s proprietary technique delivers a softer burger that plumps during cooking, with less shrink. Rastelli’s Butcher Burgers are available in fresh and individually quick-frozen formats, and come in a variety of flavors including Philly Cheesesteak, Bacon Cheddar and French Onion.

Rastelli's is also featuring its Smashed Butter Burger, made with salted butter and available in quantities of eight or 16 per pack. “Our Smashed Butter Burgers are proving to be a real hit at food service, where burger innovation is driving traffic and sales,” said Ray Rastelli III, vice president of Rastelli Food Group. “The flavor and format are hard to beat.”

Source: Rastelli Food Group