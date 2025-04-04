Quirch Foods expands cold storage capacity

Quirch Foods is expanding its distribution network with the addition of a 146,000-square-foot dry, chilled and frozen warehouse located in Opa-Locka, Fla. With this acquisition, Quirch operates 23 distribution centers throughout North America and the Caribbean.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to supporting independent grocers and foodservice providers while expanding our ability to deliver high-quality products and tech-enabled solutions,” said Frank Grande, President and CEO of Quirch Foods. “Increasing our cold storage capacity strengthens our supply chain and enhances service capabilities, while ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The newly acquired facility will optimize Quirch Foods’ logistics operations, enabling the company to meet growing customer demand with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Daniel Ilundain, president of Palladium Equity Partners, said, “Congratulations to Quirch Foods’ CEO Frank Grande and my Palladium partner Chris Allen. This expansion into Opa-Locka marks Quirch Food’s sixth acquisition since our investment in 2018, increasing refrigerated space more than 2x and frozen space more than 3x. We are proud to have helped Quirch Foods increase its distribution to service more than 40 states in the U.S.”

