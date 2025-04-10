BGO and Crawford Hoying complete $75.7M sale of cold storage development

Global real estate investment management firm BGO and construction company Crawford Hoying announce the sale of their LEED Gold-certified cold storage facility in Columbus, Ohio. The 179,000-square-foot speculative development was completed in January 2025.

“The successful sale of this modern and sustainable cold storage facility highlights the strength of our collective capability to deliver best-in-class cold chain assets that meet the rapidly growing needs of today’s diverse occupiers. It also serves to validate the considerable conviction that we have held in the region and its continuing demand for long term cold chain infrastructure,” said Kevin Rivest, managing partner and US head of BGO Cold Chain. “We want to thank our partners at Crawford Hoying—we could not be more excited about the building we delivered and are proud to have provided a facility that will support the critical supply chain needs of businesses in the region.”

“The success of this property provides further evidence of the value provided by our unique user-driven approach to delivering modern, energy-efficient cold storage solutions” said Nelson Yoder, principal, Crawford Hoying. “Our projects are playing a key role in strengthening regional and local cold supply chains by providing food manufacturers and distributors with the additional capacity, control, and cost savings they need now more than ever.”

Strategically located in the Columbus industrial corridor, the facility features refrigeration and storage technology to support modern food distribution. Built with sustainability and operational efficiency in mind, the facility integrates advanced insulation, energy-efficient systems and a strategic layout to maximize pallet density.

The general contractor for the project was Contegra Construction, and the leasing agent for the building was CBRE.

Sources: BGO; Crawford Hoying