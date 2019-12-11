Can a logistics facility stay in sync without spreadsheets and radios?

Traditional methods of coordinating logistics operations – spreadsheets, two-way radios, yard checks on foot, etc. – provide limited, outdated information and make communication difficult.

These shortcomings can lead to frustrated customers and employees, slowed operations and risks to a company’s workforce, reputation and bottom line.

That’s why Rite-Hite took a close look at these challenges with customers and created an entirely new way to get things running smoothly – from loading dock logistics to trailer management. The result is Dok-Vu®, a paperless software system that brings a new sense of clarity and order and helps put cluttered, noisy logistics operations in the past.

Instead of using spreadsheets and radios, now everyone can synchronize and communicate in real time.

“Many of our customers struggle to keep everyone on the same page in the yard, the office and at the docks, which holds back productivity. But fundamental change in communication processes can also be challenging,” said Tim Kubly, Business Development Manager for Rite-Hite Digital Solutions. “So we made Dok-Vu incredibly easy and intuitive to implement. Once customers get set up with the software, they quickly appreciate the smooth and paperless process.”

Here are a few ways Dok-Vu facilitates efficient communication and workflow:

Employees involved in logistics functions can see at a glance status of every dock and trailer.

Carriers can avoid long lines and wait times by checking themselves in and out getting text alerts on unload status.

Managers can manage appointments, monitor dwell times and help keep docks fully utilized.

With everyone working together efficiently, facilities can better control detention and demurrage charges, labor costs and shipping accuracy. In addition, Dok-Vu’s intuitive loading dock dashboard allows managers to review current trends and historical data to make more data-driven decisions and help identify additional improvements that they could never see before. It’s a new level of clarity, order, productivity and satisfaction for customers, employees and the entire operation.

