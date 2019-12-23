RTE ground beef products recalled

Advance Pierre Foods, a Cincinnati, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 15,739 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small, green soft plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, RTE beef patty items were produced on Sept. 11, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

15.09 lb. frozen, bulk-packed cases containing “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES” with product code 69097 on the case label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 2132” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa. The warehouse then distributed the product to institutions, including schools. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program. The product was not sold in retail stores.

The problem was discovered after Advance Pierre Foods received a complaint from a foodservice establishment concerning green soft plastic found in a patty. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS