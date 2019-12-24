Supplier News

JASA demonstrates its innovative Sleever at IPPE 2020

Jasa Sleever
December 24, 2019
Industry News
KEYWORDS jasa / sleever
Reprints
No Comments

We live in the era of automation, that is the reason why JASA Packaging Solutions is present at IPPE in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28 – 30 to demonstrate its revolutionary packaging solution: the JASA Sleever. This innovative packaging solution eliminates the need for manual sleeving! The machine will be demonstrated live at stand B3744.

In addition to automation, the JASA Sleever also provides speed and versatility. The JASA Sleever processes up to a hundred packages per minute. The stainless steel Sleever can also be easily and quickly - in less than five minutes - converted to another packaging or sleeve. The Sleever features even more advantages: it has a hygienic design and is very easy to operate.

Do you already have a production line? No problem! Our JASA Sleever is a compact plug-and-play machine; the Sleever is easy to integrate into almost any (existing) packaging line. In addition, the Sleever is energy efficient, compact, and pays for itself within a year by saving costs through automation.

We will demonstrate our JASA Sleever live on stand B3744 and invite all IPPE attendees to come and have a look!

For more information visit jasa.nl/ippe-event.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Centrisys/CNP exclusive U.S. distributor for LIPP America Tank Systems

Introducing MADISON GREEN – the environmentally friendly and biodegradable general-purpose cleaner

Perdue Virginia plant reaches safety milestone

AMSA announces Ronnie Green to speak at the 2020 ICoMST and RMC

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.