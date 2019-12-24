JASA demonstrates its innovative Sleever at IPPE 2020

We live in the era of automation, that is the reason why JASA Packaging Solutions is present at IPPE in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28 – 30 to demonstrate its revolutionary packaging solution: the JASA Sleever. This innovative packaging solution eliminates the need for manual sleeving! The machine will be demonstrated live at stand B3744.

In addition to automation, the JASA Sleever also provides speed and versatility. The JASA Sleever processes up to a hundred packages per minute. The stainless steel Sleever can also be easily and quickly - in less than five minutes - converted to another packaging or sleeve. The Sleever features even more advantages: it has a hygienic design and is very easy to operate.

Do you already have a production line? No problem! Our JASA Sleever is a compact plug-and-play machine; the Sleever is easy to integrate into almost any (existing) packaging line. In addition, the Sleever is energy efficient, compact, and pays for itself within a year by saving costs through automation.

We will demonstrate our JASA Sleever live on stand B3744 and invite all IPPE attendees to come and have a look!

For more information visit jasa.nl/ippe-event.