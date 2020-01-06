RTE soup products recalled

Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, a Lynn, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 200 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) lentil and beef soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The products contain egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE lentil and beef soup items were produced on Dec. 12, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:

7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST.18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to customers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., via internet sales.

The problem was discovered when the company received a complaint from a consumer who reported finding noodles in their lentil and beef soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS