FSIS issued public health alert for Swedish meatballs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Carso’s Pasta Company, a Lynnwood, Wash. establishment, sold 636 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Swedish meatball products that were misbranded. The products contain anchovies (fish), which are not declared on the product label. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE Swedish meatball items were produced on various dates from Nov. 11, 2019 to Dec. 17, 2019. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

16-oz. plastic cups containing “CARSO’S PASTA CO. SWEDISH MEATBALLS IN SAUCE.” The product is labeled “KEEP FROZEN *MAY BE REFRIGERATED” and does not bear a use by or sell by date.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 20790” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to four Amazon Go retail locations in Seattle, Wash.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine label verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS