Meat and Poultry Industry News

FSIS issued public health alert for Swedish meatballs

newsbriefs
January 14, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS allergens / misbranding / public health alert
Reprints
No Comments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Carso’s Pasta Company, a Lynnwood, Wash. establishment, sold 636 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Swedish meatball products that were misbranded. The products contain anchovies (fish), which are not declared on the product label. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE Swedish meatball items were produced on various dates from Nov. 11, 2019 to Dec. 17, 2019. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

  • 16-oz. plastic cups containing “CARSO’S PASTA CO. SWEDISH MEATBALLS IN SAUCE.” The product is labeled “KEEP FROZEN *MAY BE REFRIGERATED” and does not bear a use by or sell by date.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 20790” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to four Amazon Go retail locations in Seattle, Wash.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine label verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Morris Burger of Burgers’ Smokehouse to be inducted into Meat Industry Hall of Fame

Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh production facility expanding, adding more than 200 new jobs

Category Partners LLC promotes Cara Ammon

Handtmann Group of Companies acquires Inotec

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.