The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed pepper soup with meatballs product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The RTE stuffed pepper soup with meatballs product was produced Sept. 28, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

32-ounce clear cups of “R KITCHEN Stuffed Pepper Soup with Meatballs” with a Best By: 11/27/23 date and lot code 048480 printed on the lid.

The product bears establishment number “EST. 18019” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts.

The problem was discovered during a label review by the establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Michael Jolly, marketing manager, at 978-970-3832 or mfjolly@plenus-group.com. Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Krystian Madrid, quality control and assurance director, at 978-970-3832 or kmadrid@plenus-group.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA's FSIS