Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh production facility expanding, adding more than 200 new jobs

Wayne Farms LLC has announced a $16.9 million expansion and upgrade of the Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh Production Facility, significantly increasing the plant’s capacity and adding approximately 200 jobs to the Laurel payroll.

The additional jobs required to staff the expanded operation will include 190 hourly positions and 11 salaried positions, and company officials are already taking applications. All positions offer full benefits and competitive wages, with starting pay at $11.60 per hour for hourly employees, increasing to more than $13 per hour after one year of employment.

“We’re ready to get this project underway,” noted Craig Ballantine, Laurel Complex Manager. “Demand for the products we produce is increasing, and this expansion will give us the capacity we’re going to need to meet it. We’re modernizing as we expand, so our people will be working with the latest processing machinery and technology—very exciting for them and our company.”

When construction is completed, the expanded Laurel facility will employ approximately 550 people. Pre-bid meetings with contractors are scheduled for mid-January, with construction expected to begin in mid-February and completion slated for May 2020. The Laurel expansion includes the addition of a leading-edge processing line and equipment, including automated cutting, deboning, portioning, packaging and upgraded X-Ray technology, all tied to the company’s new LADYBIRD premium chicken line of products.

Source: Wayne Farms LLC