Canadian Bio-Systems expands team, kicks innovations into high gear for 2020

New people, new progress and groundbreaking technologies are leading the charge for Canadian Bio-Systems (CBS Inc.) as the expanding bio-based feed technology innovator powers ahead with a ramped-up, science-focused agenda for 2020.

CBS Inc. has announced the addition of industry veteran Jassen Jackman to its burgeoning sales team. The company, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and serving an expanding customer base internationally, is also rolling out broadened availability of its flagship Feed Science Platforms, highlighted by novel Yeast Bioactives technology and other key advances.

The latest CBS Inc. developments are featured at major industry conferences over the coming weeks including the Banff Pork Seminar, Jan. 7-9 in Banff, Alberta, and the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 28-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackman, based in Cochrane, Alberta, brings strong science background, agriculture industry experience and passion for serving producers to CBS Inc., bolstering support for both domestic and international customers focused on efficient, sustainable, high-performance production. Jackman has an MSc. in animal nutrition from the University of Saskatchewan and over two decades of diverse agriculture industry experience in a variety of roles including in the feed industry.

New year, new opportunities

“The new year taking shape represents a pivotal time of evolution and advancement for livestock producers and their industries, ripe with important challenges as well as emerging opportunities,” says Mark Peters, Director of Sales and Marketing for CBS Inc.

“Innovative feed technologies, particularly new bio-based options that fit today’s rising consumer expectations and industry needs, have a more critical role to play than ever in supporting highly profitable and successful operations. We are very pleased to welcome Jassen to our team to help drive the next phase of our activity. He brings valuable knowledge and experience, including a strong track record building relationships and delivering practical solutions that make a real difference at the farm level.”

Intersection of innovation and profitability

Along with a long-standing passion for animal nutrition, Jackman has nurtured strong interests in the economics and business of livestock production. A key attraction in joining CBS Inc. was the opportunity to champion the unique position of feed technology as an increasingly important change agent at the intersection of these interests.

“I really enjoy animal nutrition – the art and science of formulations and strategies, and finding the right fit for the unique needs of each livestock operation,” says Jackman. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Canadian Bio-Systems team and look forward to working with producers and industry in this new role. Feed and nutrition are one of the largest cost contributors to profitability and success in a livestock operation. Innovation in feed technology is a major pathway to progress. CBS is a leader in driving that innovation with the ongoing evolution of the Feed Science Platforms.”

Making a difference at the farm level

“Yeast Bioactives” technology – introduced by CBS Inc. as a brand new category of feed technology – is a yeast-based innovation designed for use as a feed supplement in diets for poultry, swine and ruminants. It fits as an enhanced yeast and grain management option with advantages for all types of production systems, including those targeting reduction or replacement of antimicrobial use. It represents a leap forward in consistency and efficacy compared to conventional yeast cell wall components used in animal feed, offering a novel solution that addresses many of the current trends and needs of the industry.

The full portfolio of CBS Feed Science Platforms includes technologies across five major areas including Multi-Carbohydrase enzyme technology, enhanced yeast technology, grain management technology, functional fatty acids, and phytogenetics and probiotics. The FSPs are backed by a process to determine “What’s your FSP fingerprint?” – a new approach to advanced precision livestock feeding that helps individual operations identify how they can best integrate and capture synergies among the different types of feed technology.

CBS Inc. is an innovation-focused company that researches, develops and manufactures a wide range of bio-based products used in feed, food and industrial applications. More information on CBS Inc. Feed Science Platforms is available at fsp.canadianbio.com and additional CBS Inc. information is available at www.canadianbio.com.