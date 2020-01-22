West Liberty Foods announces leadership additions and changes

West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods recently announced additions and changes to its executive leadership team:

Luis Villalobos, Vice President of Operations, joined on Monday, January 6th, 2020. He joins the West Liberty Foods team with over 20 years of leadership experience, working across the United States and internationally in various operational roles. Villalobos is responsible for overseeing operations at West Liberty Foods facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Utah.

Andy Jaspers, Vice President of Research & Development, rejoined on Monday, January 13th. He previously worked at West Liberty Foods for 12 years as a Director of New Product Development. Jaspers is responsible for leading the Research & Development team of project leaders and food scientists.

Joe Swanson, previously Vice President of Operations, has been moved into the new role of Vice President of Operations Quality. His responsibility will be to bridge quality activities between Operations and Quality teams to further emphasize a total quality approach throughout West Liberty Foods’ operational process.

Tara Lindsay, previously Vice President of Human Resources & EHS, has been promoted to Chief Talent & Culture Officer. Her responsibility will be to further emphasize West Liberty Foods’ overall commitment to talent (recruiting, retention & development) and support activities related directly to West Liberty Foods’ culture, including safety, environmental, sustainability, and project management.

Source: West Liberty Foods