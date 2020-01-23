Meat and Poultry Industry News

This Old Farm calls on all livestock producers

January 23, 2020
This Old Farm’s Mission is to support the family farm by processing, educating, marketing, and distributing locally raised, wholesome meat, produce, and value-added food. The company is inviting livestock producers to join them on February 6th at 5 PM EST to celebrate locally produced foods at This Old Farm’s Food Hub and Processing Center. The company’s February business plan meeting is geared toward producers who want to formulate a strategy that works for their operation in 2020.

The company said in a release, “A group of producers will share what has worked and what hasn’t worked for their operations. While we will learn from seasoned farm marketer panelists, we hope to hear from our audience of farmers as well. Invest an hour in starting a 2020 Business plan for your farm during this interactive workshop.

“Whether you are a seasoned producer with years of experience, or a new producer just starting out, we look forward to meeting with you! We understand, as farmers, your time is valuable. So, to perhaps whet your appetite for learning and sharing, we give away over $1,000 in processing services during this season of learning!”

To RSVP, call (765) 324-2161 or email Travis@thisoldfarminc.com.

The event will be held at: This Old Farm Inc., 9572 W County Road 650 S, Colfax IN 46035.

Source: This Old Farm

